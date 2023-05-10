Cardinals Claim DT Ben Stille Off Waivers From Browns

The Cardinals announced they have claimed DT Ben Stille off waivers from the Browns.

.@AZCardinals make another successful waiver claim, getting DL Ben Stille after he was released by the Browns.https://t.co/4BACpPb28b — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) May 10, 2023

Arizona is No. 3 in the waiver priority and has been putting that to good use in the past few days.

Stille, 25, went undrafted out of Nebraska in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He played both linebacker and defensive tackle for the Cornhuskers and hails from Ashland, Nebraska.

The Browns opted to sign him from Miami’s practice squad back in November. He was waived following the draft.

In 2022, Stille appeared in six games for the Browns and one game for the Dolphins, recording five tackles and making one start.