Cardinals Claim RB Michael Carter Off Waivers From Jets

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals claimed RB Michael Carter off of waivers from the Jets on Wednesday.

Arizona cut OL Doug Kramer Jr. in a corresponding move, per Josh Weinfuss.

Carter, 24, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus, which he was in the third year of at the time of his release.

In 2023, Carter has appeared in nine games for the Jets and carried the ball eight times for 38 yards and zero touchdowns. He has also caught 15 passes for 68 yards.