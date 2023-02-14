Cardinals Continuing Interview With Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon Today

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cardinals will continue their interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon today, as their head coaching opening is the last one remaining in the NFL and they will soon be making a decision.

Gannon stayed in Arizona after the Super Bowl, which saw his Eagles fall to the Chiefs by a score of 38-35.

Arizona has been slow-playing its search to be able to talk to Gannon, which is notable. He’s one of three finalists, including Bengals DC Lou Anarumo and Giants OC Mike Kafka.

Josh Weinfuss adds at this point, a source says a decision seems to be down to either Gannon or Anarumo, and the team could settle on one of them by tonight.

The Cardinals haven’t been allowed to interview Gannon until after the Super Bowl because they missed their window after the season when they were still hiring a GM.

Although Gannon previously indicated he didn’t expect to be leaving Philadelphia, the Cardinals will likely give him something to think about.

Gannon, 40, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2022, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 1 in fewest yards allowed, No. 8 in fewest points allowed, No. 17 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on the Cardinals’ search for a head coach as it becomes available.