Cardinals & Cowboys Were Also Involved In Von Miller Trade Talks

According to Jason La Canfora, the Cardinals and Cowboys were also involved in trade talks with the Broncos for OLB Von Miller.

Ultimately, the Rams were the most aggressive in their pursuit of Miller, per La Canfora, which is why he’s now in Los Angeles at the cost of second and third-round picks.

La Canfora notes that keeping Miller away from other NFC contenders and especially out of the NFC West was a factor for the Rams in negotiations.

He writes the organization is committed to going all-in to win a Super Bowl this year and believes it still will have enough resources to build the team in future seasons.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and recorded 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 6 edge defender out of 108 qualifying players.