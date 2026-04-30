Ravens Signing DE Calais Campbell To One-Year Deal

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Ravens are signing former Cardinals DE Calais Campbell to a one-year deal.

Campbell is entering his age-40 and 19th season in the NFL and will return to Baltimore, where he played from 2020 to 2022.

Campbell, 39, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2008. He spent nine years in Arizona before signing a four-year, $60 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Jaguars for the 2017 season.

The Jaguars traded Campbell to the Ravens, who later signed him to a two-year deal worth $27 million total with $20 million guaranteed. Campbell was undecided on returning for the 2022 season and wound up signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Ravens in April of 2022.

However, the Ravens released him after one season and he later signed on with the Falcons on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. He signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Dolphins for 2024 and then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for 2025.

In 2025, Campbell appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 43 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents list.