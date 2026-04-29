NFC Notes: Jonathan Greenard, Malachi Lawrence, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark spoke to the media about the team’s decision not to select a defensive back, as they were comfortable with their current group.

“I think we feel good about those rooms,” Newmark said, via CommandersWire.com. “We feel like we have good players in there. We have good competition in there, and it wasn’t a situation where we went into the draft to not address them. It was just, the way that I think you go into the draft, like we talked about earlier, with great flexibility to do whatever’s best, and it just was a situation where we were picking and what was available, those rooms just didn’t make sense at that time.”

“It wasn’t that it was not considered, it wasn’t that everything’s fine,” Newmark added. “It’s just, it was that when we were picking a player in those rooms, it just didn’t make the sense as the best decision at that point. So, like I said, we feel good about those rooms. I think we’re always wanting to have competition and always wanting to do everything we can to make our football team as good as it can be, but at those picks, those rooms just didn’t click.”

Cowboys

NFL analyst Nick Saban was caught on a hot mic saying the Cowboys reached for DE Malachi Lawrence with the No. 23 pick in the draft.

“Wow, this is a reach.” Saban initially commented.

“Actually, this guy was one of my sleepers for tomorrow,” Saban then said when the program went live. “But he is a good player. . . . This guy is a good player. I thought he was someone who was getting overlooked in the draft, but obviously the Cowboys didn’t overlook him.”

Will McClay on Lawrence: “He’s a pressure player, so you would like him in any scheme. I think he adds value to the scheme because of the edge rush and some of the things that he can do; the multiplicity that he could provide for the defense. But No. 1 is getting after the passer with speed and athleticism and we think he can do that.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles OLB Jonathan Greenard said that he’s excited to be in an organization that is ready to compete for championships.

“I was in Minnesota, I didn’t see any hardware there,” Greenard said, via Eagles Wire. “I was in Houston, didn’t see any hardware. So I actually see it and hear guys talk about it, you know, Jalen [Hurts] texted me and was like, ‘We’re gonna get one,’ and it’s not just talk. This is how everybody carries themselves around the building.”

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Greenard to a two-year extension worth $60.0 million in new money and $98.0 million in total value following his trade from the Minnesota Vikings , with $50.0 million guaranteed, including $12.0 million in new guarantees.

signed Greenard to a two-year extension worth $60.0 million in new money and $98.0 million in total value following his trade from the , with $50.0 million guaranteed, including $12.0 million in new guarantees. Greenard received a $23.275 million signing bonus, along with fully guaranteed salaries in 2026 and 2027, while his 2026 and 2027 per-game roster bonuses and 2027 workout bonus are also protected by guarantees.

The contract includes three option bonuses from 2027 through 2029 (due before each respective season’s first regular-season game), and he can earn up to an additional $1.5 million through performance-based escalators. (OTC)