Cardinals Cut Roster Down To 53 Players, Release RB Michael Carter

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have trimmed their roster down to 53 players. 

The full list of cuts includes: 

  1. WR Andre Baccellia
  2. LB Markus Bailey
  3. LB Krys Barnes
  4. OL Jackson Barton
  5. RB Michael Carter
  6. DL T.J. Carter
  7. S Andre Chachere
  8. WR Dan Chisena
  9. CB Jaden Davis
  10. RB Hassan Hall
  11. OL Marquis Hayes Jr.
  12. DL Phil Hoskins
  13. OL Keith Ismael
  14. DL Naquan Jones
  15. LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  16. DL Myles Murphy
  17. LB Trevor Nowaske
  18. WR Tejhuan Palmer
  19. CB Bobby Price
  20. QB Desmond Ridder
  21. TE Bernhard Seikovits
  22. LB Tyreke Smith
  23. DL Ben Stille
  24. TE Blake Whiteheart
  25. OL Elijah Wilkinson
  26. CB Divaad Wilson
  27. TE Sage Surratt (injured)

Arizona also placed three players on injured reserve, including fifth-round OT Christian Jones, RB Tony Jones Jr. and first-round DL Darius Robinson. Both rookies can return, but Tony Jones is out for the rest of 2024. 

Carter, 25, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021. 

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2023, Carter appeared in nine games for the Jets and six games for the Cardinals. He carried the ball 30 times for 187 yards and zero touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown.

