Cardinals Cut Roster Down To 53 Players, Release RB Michael Carter

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

The @AZCardinals make their final cuts, including RB Michael Carter and LB Krys Barnes. More changes coming over the next couple of days, but here is the official list of moves:https://t.co/IRJhHparVg — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 27, 2024

The full list of cuts includes:

Arizona also placed three players on injured reserve, including fifth-round OT Christian Jones, RB Tony Jones Jr. and first-round DL Darius Robinson. Both rookies can return, but Tony Jones is out for the rest of 2024.

Carter, 25, was a four-year starter at North Carolina and was a third-team All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. The Jets drafted Carter with pick No. 107 overall in the fourth round in 2021.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,287,366 million with an $807,366 million signing bonus. Carer was in the third year of that deal when he was waived and claimed by the Cardinals.

In 2023, Carter appeared in nine games for the Jets and six games for the Cardinals. He carried the ball 30 times for 187 yards and zero touchdowns. He also caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown.