Cardinals Cut Three Including CB Josh Jackson

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve released three players including CB Josh Jackson, LB Joe Walker and OL Koda Martin.

Jackson, 26, was taken with the No. 45 overall pick by the Packers in the second round out of Iowa in 2018. He signed a four-year, $6,629,892 contract that includes a $2,516,740 signing bonus.

The Packers traded Jackson to the Giants a few months ago for CB Isaac Yiadom. He was waived in October and later signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Jackson was released from the Chiefs practice squad in January and eventually signed on iht the Cardinals a few months ago.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded three total tackles and no sacks or interceptions.