Cardinals Designate DL Leki Fotu To Return, Make Four Other Moves

The Arizona Cardinals officially designated DL Leki Fotu to return from injured reserve, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

Arizona also placed DL Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve, promoted LB Caleb Johnson from the practice squad, signed DL Phil Hoskins to the practice squad, and re-signed DL Jacob Slade to the taxi squad.

Fotu, 22, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Fotu recorded 82 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.

Ledbetter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in May of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Dolphins. Unfortunately, Miami placed Ledbetter on injured reserve earlier on in the season with an ankle injury.

He eventually reverted to the non-football injury list and was cut loose in September 2021. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad shortly after and re-signed him to a futures deal in February of last year.

In 2023, Ledbetter appeared in 12 games and recorded 46 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss.