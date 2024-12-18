Cardinals Designate K Matt Prater To Return From IR Among Other Moves

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said they’ve designated K Matt Prater to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Darren Urban of the team’s site.

This opens Prater’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Urban added the team promoted P Michael Palardy to the active roster and signed LB Keshawn Banks and RB Tony Jones Jr. to the practice squad.

Prater, 40, spent seven years with the Broncos before signing a three-year, $9 million contract that included a $750,000 signing bonus and annual $50,000 workout bonuses with the Lions in 2015.

Prater then signed a three-year, $11.4 million extension with Detroit back in 2017. After finishing out this contract, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $7 million with the Cardinals in 2021. Arizona re-signed him to another deal in 2023.

In 2024, Prater has appeared in four games for the Cardinals and hit all six of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra points.