Cardinals Elevate TE Maxx Williams & DL Michael Dogbe For Monday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals announced Monday that they’ve elevated TE Maxx Williams and DL Michael Dogbe to their active roster for Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

Williams, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. Williams played out the final of his four-year, $4.052 million contract before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2019.

Arizona later signed Williams to a two-year extension in November of 2020. He returned to the Cardinals this past March on a one-year deal but was released in September.

The Cardinals later re-signed Williams to their practice squad.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded any statistics.