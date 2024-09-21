Cardinals Elevate Two Tackles For Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have elevated OTs Jackson Barton and Charlie Heck for Week 3’s game against the Lions.

Heck, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2020. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,005,705 contract that included a $710,705 signing bonus.

Heck was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. He re-signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with Houston in March but was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp. Heck later caught on to Arizona’s practice squad shortly after.

In 2023, Heck was active for six games, making four starts for the Texans.