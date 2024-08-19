Cardinals Expected To Release OL Dennis Daley

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are expected to release OL Dennis Daley today.

The phrasing of Rapoport’s report indicates Arizona is hoping someone steps up with a trade offer to circumvent free agency, though it wouldn’t take much.

Daley can play both guard and tackle. He has a fair amount of starting experience but has been buried on Arizona’s depth chart.

Daley, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2019. He was in the final year of his four-year, $1.75 million contract that included $735,000 guaranteed when Carolina traded him to the Titans in August.

He played out that deal and signed a two-year, $3.1 million deal with the Cardinals in 2023.

In 2023, Daley appeared in three games for the Cardinals and made one start.