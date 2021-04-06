Cardinals Extended C Rodney Hudson As Part Of Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, as a part of the deal to acquire him from the Raiders, new Cardinals C Rodney Hudson received an extension.

Rapoport says the details are complicated but Hudson essentially now has a new three-year, $30 million contract.

He adds the deal includes two voidable years for cap purposes and two years and $20.1 million in new money. Out of the $16 million in guarantees, $10.9 million is fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

Hudson, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

However, the Raiders traded him this offseason to the Cardinals.

In 2020, Hudson appeared in all 16 games for the Raiders, making 16 starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 center out of 36 qualifying players.