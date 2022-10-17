Cardinals WR Marquise Brown Could Miss Six Weeks With Foot Fracture

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cardinals WR Hollywood Brown got some good news regarding his foot fracture. Per Rapoport, Brown has a small, non-surgical fracture that could cost him around six weeks or so.

Brown is set to visit with Dr. Robert Anderson for a second opinion.

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are afraid WR Marquise Brown suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 6.

The team is still doing tests to confirm but given they traded for Panthers WR Robbie Anderson, that suggests Brown is going to miss a lot of time regardless.

Brown, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Brown appeared in six games for the Cardinals and caught 43 passes on 63 targets for 485 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brown as the news is available.