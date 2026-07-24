Cardinals Have Had Productive Contract Talks With Jacoby Brissett

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett reported to the team’s first day of training camp a few days ago and participated in practice on Thursday as he waits for a reworked contract.

Speaking before practice yesterday, Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur said the two sides have had productive contract talks that are still ongoing.

“It’s been productive between us and his team, so still ongoing but I’d say we’re productive,” LaFleur said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Ultimately, LaFleur is focusing on getting Brissett up to speed with the new offense so he’s at his best come Week 1.

“So, not really worried about that stuff right now. Really not worried about what any of these guys have ever done in the past. It’s just about building that one day at a time and seeing how good we can be every single day. Like I told him yesterday, we don’t need a peak on July 23. We need to get better on July 23. We need to compete against each other on July 23. We need to have the best first block we can without pads. And then we put the pads on, now we get to play a little bit more real football, and we don’t have to peak on July 30 or whenever.”

“We just have to get better. And then when we get to Sept. 13, that’s when we have to say, ‘Hey, did we do everything we could to be the best Cardinal team we could be?'”

Brissett reported to Arizona’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program, though he didn’t have a full workload of on-field activity.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.