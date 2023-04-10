Cardinals Have Heard From Six Teams About Trading No. 3 Pick

According to Adam Schefter, at least six teams have inquired with the Arizona Cardinals about trading up for the No. 3 pick.

Schefter adds the Cardinals and new GM Monti Ossenfort are still deciding whether they want to use the pick or trade it.

Arizona is sitting at a decent position at No. 3 overall and has probably heard from teams interested in leapfrogging the Colts, picking at No. 4, for what will likely be the third quarterback off the board after the Panthers and Texans make their picks.

One of those teams is likely the Tennessee Titans, who last week were reported as having explored the possibility of trading up from No. 11 to No. 3. They’re doing a lot of homework on this quarterback class, including hosting Kentucky QB Will Levis and Florida QB Anthony Richardson for visits.

If another team wants to trade up for a quarterback, past precedent suggests they’d be willing to give up a huge haul of picks, which would be hard for a rebuilding Cardinals squad to turn down.

If Arizona stays at No. 3, they are widely expected to take Alabama DE Will Anderson. It’s also not completely out of the range of possibility that a team like the Seahawks or Lions, picking at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively, would be interested in trading up for Anderson, as some evaluators see a gap between him and the rest of the prospects in this class.

There are still more than two weeks to go until the draft, so Arizona has plenty of time to make its decision.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals and the No. 3 pick as the news is available.