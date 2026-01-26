Cardinals Having Second HC Interview With Rams OC Mike LaFleur

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Cardinals are scheduled to have a second, in-person HC interview with Rams OC Mike LaFleur on Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Falcons HC Raheem Morris (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Scheduled)

Candidates:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers DC Robert Saleh (Titans)

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Withdrawn)

Patriots passing game coordinator Thomas Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Ohio State)

Texans DC Matt Burke (Requested)

LaFleur, 38, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2020, and he was hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2024, the Rams hired LaFleur as their offensive coordinator.

We will have more on Mike LaFleur as it becomes available.