Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon: ‘No Doubt’ Kyler Murray Will Be Starting QB In 2024

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon made it clear that Kyler Murray will return as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024.

“There is no doubt,” Gannon said on the “Burns and Gambo” show, via AzCardinals.com. “‘Number 1’ is our franchise quarterback.”

The Cardinals will have a high draft pick this year, which has led to speculation about Murray’s future in Arizona, as they could look to restart the quarterback salary clock with a younger option.

However, it appears as though Arizona may have its sights set on one of the top non-quarterback options such as Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona last summer.

In 2022, Murray has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,537 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns.