Cardinals Hosted Alabama OT JC Latham For Pre-Draft Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals hosted Alabama OT JC Latham for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday.

Latham is considered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a first-round pick.

Latham, 20, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was named first-team All-SEC in 2023.

For his career, Latham started 25 games at right tackle for Alabama.

