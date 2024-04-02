Cardinals Hosted Alabama OT JC Latham For Pre-Draft Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals hosted Alabama OT JC Latham for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday.
Latham is considered one of the top offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a first-round pick.
Latham, 20, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was named first-team All-SEC in 2023.
For his career, Latham started 25 games at right tackle for Alabama.
