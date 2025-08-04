Cardinals Hosted OL Will Hernandez, Worked Out Two

The Arizona Cardinals officially brought in LB Kenneth Odumegwu and T Max Pircher for tryouts on Monday and hosted G Will Hernandez for a visit.

Hernandez was recently cleared from an ACL tear he suffered last year.

Hernandez, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022. Arizona brought him back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons.

In 2024, Hernandez started five games for the Cardinals at guard.

We have him included in our Top Available NFL Free Agents list.