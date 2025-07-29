Free Agent G Will Hernandez Has Been Fully Cleared From ACL Surgery

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports free agent G Will Hernandez has been fully cleared after his ACL tear last season.
Hernandez, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.
Hernandez was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022. Arizona brought him back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons.
In 2024, Hernandez started five games for the Cardinals at guard.
In 2024, Hernandez started five games for the Cardinals at guard.
