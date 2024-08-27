Cardinals Hosted OLB Julian Okwara For Visit

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted OLB Julian Okwara for a visit on Tuesday.

Okwara, 26, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame before the Lions selected him with the No. 67 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was is in the final year of a four-year $4,926,810 rookie contract when Detroit cut him loose in January and he caught on with the practice squad.

The Eagles signed him to a futures deal in February but was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts.

In 2023, Okwara appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded seven total tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.