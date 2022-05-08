Cardinals Hosting C Billy Price

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Cardinals are hosting veteran free agent C Billy Price for a visit.

Price, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals in 2018. He finished out the fourth year of a four-year, $11.712 million rookie deal that included a $6.598 million signing bonus.

Cincinnati then declined Price’s fifth-year option and traded him to the Giants for DT B.J. Hill. He is currently testing the free agent market for the first time in his career.

In 2021, Price appeared in 16 games for the Giants, making 15 starts at center.

We will have more news on Price as it becomes available.