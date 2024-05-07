Cardinals Hosting WR Zay Jones For Visit

Jordan Schultz of B/R reports that the Cardinals are hosting free agent WR Zay Jones for a visit on Tuesday.

Jones recently met with the Titans, so it appears as though interest in picking up in the veteran free agent.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jones, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022. He was entering the final year of that deal when the Jaguars released him.

In 2023, Jones appeared in nine games for the Jaguars and recorded 321 yards on 34 receptions with two touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.