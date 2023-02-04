Cardinals Interviewing Bengals DC Lou Anarumo For Second Time

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will get a second interview with the Cardinals for their head-coaching job.

The meeting will take place next week.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Cardinals’ job:

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Finalist) Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores (Interviewed) Bengals OC Brian Callahan (Interview) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interview) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Interviewed, hired by Broncos) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed, hired by Panthers)

Anarumo, 56, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RB coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DB coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DB coach in 2018 but he left the following season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals.

In 2022, the Bengals ranked No. 16 in total defense, including No. 7 against the run and No. 23 against the pass, and No. 6 in points allowed per game.

We will have more on the Cardinals’ head coaching search and Anarumo as the information becomes available.