Cardinals Interviewing Former Giants GM Jerry Reese

According to Jim Trotter, the Cardinals are interviewing former Giants GM Jerry Reese for their open general manager position.

Reese has interviewed for a few different jobs in the past couple of seasons and is looking to get back into the NFL.

This is the current list of candidates for the Cardinals GM job so far:

49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters (Requested)

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham (Requested)

Cardinals VP of Player Personnel Quentin Harris (Interviewed)

Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson (Interviewed)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Requested)

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese (Interviewed)

Reese, 59, was hired as the Giants GM in 2007 and spent 11 years in charge of the team before being fired in 2017.

In total, the Giants were 90-82 (52.3 percent) under Reese, which includes four playoff appearances and two Super Bowl titles.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ general manager search as the news is available.