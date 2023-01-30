Cardinals Interviewing Mike Kafka For HC Job Tuesday

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are interviewing Giants OC Mike Kafka for their head-coaching job.

Tom Pelissero adds that the meeting will take place on Tuesday.

Here’s the list of candidates linked to the Cardinals’ job:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Second Interview) Cardinals DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed) Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested) Steelers LBs coach Brian Flores (Interviewed) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed) Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interview)

Kafka, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022 and helped the team to the playoffs as they ranked 15th in points per game and 18th in yards per game.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ coaching search as the news is available.