Cardinals Keeping RB James Conner & CB Sean Murphy-Bunting On Revised Contracts

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals and RB James Conner have agreed to a revised contract that should keep him in Arizona for the 2026 season.

Conner had come up as a potential cap casualty given his age, his salary and the fact he was limited to just three games due to an injury in 2025.

Instead, he’ll hang around under new HC Mike LaFleur, likely after taking a pay cut.

Mike Garafolo reports Arizona has also agreed to a revised contract for CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, who missed all of last year with an injury and was another cut candidate.

Conner, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017 out of Pittsburgh. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract in 2021 before re-signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal after a successful season.

He was due to make a base salary of $3.735 million in the final year of the deal and was set to become a free agent, however, he signed a two-year, $19 million extension.

In 2025, Conner rushed for 95 yards on 32 carries (3 YPC) to go along with eight receptions for 38 yards and two total touchdowns.

Murphy-Bunting, 28, is a former second-round pick out of Central Michigan by the Buccaneers back in 2019.

He signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Titans for the 2023 season once his rookie deal expired. Murphy-Bunting then signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal with Arizona before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.