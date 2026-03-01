Cardinals Likely To Cut Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo ‘Strong Option’ For ARI

ESPN’s Dan Graziano believes the odds favor the Cardinals releasing QB Kyler Murray this offseason, rather than trading him to another team.

According to Graziano, Murray has $36.8 million in fully guaranteed salary this year and he’s still on Arizona’s roster as of the third day of the 2026 league year, he’s owed another $19.5 million in 2027 salary fully guaranteed in 2027.

Graziano says it’s unlikely another team would be willing to offer the Cardinals. “anything significant in a trade if it has to pay Murray that much guaranteed money over the next two years.”

Arizona has Jacoby Brissett currently under contract, so they could go a number of ways at quarterback when/if they cut Murray.

Jeremy Fowler says free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo “heading to Arizona is a strong option” and the Cardinals have interest in him.

New Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur obviously worked with Garoppolo during their time with the Rams the past few seasons and they’re said to have a “very close” relationship.

“That’s his guy,” a league source tells Fowler.

Fowler adds that the Packers could also be a potential option for Garoppolo this offseason.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Garoppolo, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but wound up being cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We will have more on Willis and Garoppolo as it becomes available.