Cardinals Maintain They’re Not Interested In Trading Josh Sweat

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Cardinals have continued to tell callers that they aren’t interested in trading OLB Josh Sweat.

Graziano says that’s not going to stop other teams from checking in or do much to quiet the trade buzz around Sweat, especially if Arizona starts the season slow, as most people expect.

Right now the team is still 0-0 and Graziano says keeping Sweat makes the Cardinals more competitive right now. However, if they fall out of contention, it would make a lot of sense to explore trading the 29-year-old to a contender looking to upgrade its pass rush.

There was a lot of smoke around a potential trade to the Packers, although Green Bay tried to pour cold water on that idea this past week.

Sweat, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and earned a base salary of $920,000 for the 2021 season.

Sweat would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he signed a three-year, $42 million extension. He played out that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76 million contract with the Cardinals.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 30 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

We will have more on Sweat as it becomes available.