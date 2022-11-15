Cardinals Make Five Moves For Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have made five roster moves for Week 11.
The full list includes:
- Cardinals promoted Rashaad Coward to their active roster.
- Cardinals signed DL Michael Dogbe to their practice squad.
- Cardinals waived K Tristan Vizcaino.
- Cardinals released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from their practice squad.
Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:
- DL Manny Jones
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- NT Andrew Brown
- WR Javon Wims
- G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
- DB Nate Hairston
- TE Maxx Williams
- RB Corey Clement
- RB Ty’Son Williams
- WR Andre Baccellia
- DT Eric Banks
- OT Jean Delance
- G Koda Martin
- DL Michael Dogbe
Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.
The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona this past March on a one-year, $1 million contract.
However, the Cardinals opted to waive Dogbe last week.
In 2022, Dogbe appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and no sacks.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!