Cardinals Make Five Moves For Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have made five roster moves for Week 11.

The full list includes:

Cardinals promoted Rashaad Coward to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cardinals signed DL Michael Dogbe to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Cardinals waived K Tristan Vizcaino .

. Cardinals released LB Blake Lynch and OL Sage Doxtater from their practice squad.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona this past March on a one-year, $1 million contract.

However, the Cardinals opted to waive Dogbe last week.

In 2022, Dogbe appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and no sacks.