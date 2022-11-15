Cardinals Make Five Moves For Week 11

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have made five roster moves for Week 11.

The full list includes:

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

  1. DL Manny Jones
  2. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  3. DL Antwaun Woods (Injured)
  4. S Josh Thomas
  5. OL Badara Traore
  6. NT Andrew Brown
  7. WR Javon Wims
  8. G Lachavious Simmons (Injured)
  9. DB Nate Hairston
  10. TE Maxx Williams
  11. RB Corey Clement
  12. RB Ty’Son Williams
  13. WR Andre Baccellia
  14. DT Eric Banks
  15. OT Jean Delance
  16. G Koda Martin
  17. DL Michael Dogbe

Dogbe, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Arizona and managed to make the 53-man roster last year.

The Cardinals waived Dogbe in 2020 and later signed him to their practice squad. He returned to Arizona this past March on a one-year, $1 million contract. 

However, the Cardinals opted to waive Dogbe last week. 

In 2022, Dogbe appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and recorded 13 tackles and no sacks.

