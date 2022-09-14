Cardinals Make Five Practice Squad Moves

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are making five practice squad moves on Wednesday, including placing WR Victor Bolden and OL Rashaad Coward on injured reserve.
In addition, the team is signing OL Koda Martin, WR JaVonta Payton, and WR Jeff Cotton to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of Cardinals’ practice squad players:
- WR Victor Bolden Jr. (injured)
- OL Rashaad Coward (injured
- OL Danny Isidora
- DL Manny Jones
- LB Jesse Luketa
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)
- CB Jace Whittaker
- DL Antwaun Woods
- LB Chandler Wooten
- LB Devon Kennard
- S Steven Parker
- S Josh Thomas
- OL Badara Traore
- NT Andrew Brown
- QB Jarrett Guarantano
- DB Corey Ballentine
- G Koda Martin
- WR JaVonta Payton
- WR Jeff Cotton
Bolden, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2017. He lasted just over a year in San Francisco before he was waived towards the end of the 2018 season.
From there, Bolden had a brief stint with the Bills before catching on with the Lions in 2020. Detroit brought Bolden back on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.
For his career, Bolden has appeared in 15 games and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving. He has also totaled 512 kick return yards and 23 punt return yards.
