Cardinals Make Five Practice Squad Moves

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are making five practice squad moves on Wednesday, including placing WR Victor Bolden and OL Rashaad Coward on injured reserve.

In addition, the team is signing OL Koda Martin, WR JaVonta Payton, and WR Jeff Cotton to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of Cardinals’ practice squad players:

WR Victor Bolden Jr. (injured)

OL Rashaad Coward (injured

OL Danny Isidora

DL Manny Jones

LB Jesse Luketa

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International exemption)

CB Jace Whittaker

DL Antwaun Woods

LB Chandler Wooten

LB Devon Kennard

S Steven Parker

S Josh Thomas

OL Badara Traore

NT Andrew Brown

QB Jarrett Guarantano

DB Corey Ballentine

G Koda Martin

WR JaVonta Payton

WR Jeff Cotton

Bolden, 27, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2017. He lasted just over a year in San Francisco before he was waived towards the end of the 2018 season.

From there, Bolden had a brief stint with the Bills before catching on with the Lions in 2020. Detroit brought Bolden back on a futures contract and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

For his career, Bolden has appeared in 15 games and caught one pass for 10 yards receiving. He has also totaled 512 kick return yards and 23 punt return yards.