Cardinals Make Four Moves Including Placing S Budda Baker On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Monday including placing S Budda Baker on injured reserve.

Baker, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

He is set to make $14.2 million for the 2023 season and currently has two years left on his deal, which includes non-guaranteed base salaries of $13,096,359 in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024.