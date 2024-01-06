Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves, Activate DL Leki Fotu From IR

Per Howard Balzer, the Cardinals made four roster moves including activating DL Leki Fotu from injured reserve.

The team also signed DL Ben Stille from the practice squad, and are elevating WR Dan Chisena and OL Jackson Barton for the final game of the season.

Fotu, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He is in the final year of his four-year, $4,068,470 rookie contract that included a $773,470 signing bonus.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Fotu has appeared in ten games for the Cardinals and recorded 25 tackles and 2.5 sacks.