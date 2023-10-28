Cardinals Make Four Roster Moves For Week 8

The Arizona Cardinals announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 8 game.

The full list includes:

Cardinals placed G Elijah Wilkinson on Injured Reserve.

on Injured Reserve. Cardinals promoted WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cardinals elevated RB Damien Williams and DL Ben Stille to their active roster.

Wilkinson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and was re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season. He played for the Bears and Falcons before signing on with the Cardinals this past March.

In 2023, Wilkinson appeared in and started six games for the Cardinals at guard.