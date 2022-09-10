Cardinals Make Six Moves Including Placing OL Cody Ford On IR

The Arizona Cardinals have signed WR Andre Baccellia to their active roster on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Cardinals confirmed the news and announced that they’ve re-signed OL Max Garcia off of the Giants’ practice squad and placed OL Cody Ford on injured reserve.

Arizona also elevated DB Jace Whittaker and LB Devon Kennard to their active roster and waived DB Javelin Guidry.

Ford, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2019. He is in the final year of his four-year, $7.5 million contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 Million for the 2022 season.

The Bills traded Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth-round pick a few weeks ago. Ford will be an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 2021, Ford appeared in 15 games for the Bills making seven starts for them at guard.