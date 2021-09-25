Cardinals Make Six Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced Saturday that they’ve released G Brian Winters and signed OL Sean Harlow and OL Koda Martin to their active roster.

The Cardinals also placed OL Josh Miles on injured reserve and elevated S Chris Banjo and CB Antonio Hamilton to their active roster.

Winters, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year, $29 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed and was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Jets released him in August.

He quickly landed with the Bills on a one-year, $3 million deal before joining the Cardinals this past March.

In 2021, Winters has been active for two games.