Cardinals Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Arizona Cardinals have officially signed NT Naquan Jones to their practice squad and released DT Eric Banks and Vitaliy Gurman from the practice squad.

The full practice squad list includes:

NT Naquan Jones

T Jackson Barton

RB Corey Clement

WR Kaden Davis

G Hayden Howerton (Injured)

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)

DB Divaad Wilson

OL Marquis Hayes

DL Ben Stille

LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams

WR Jeff Smith (Injured)

DT Phil Hoskins

WR Davion Davis

QB Jeff Driskel

DT Kendal Vickers

WR Andre Baccellia

T Austen Pleasants

DB Quavian White

Jones, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in April of 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans a few weeks later.

Tennessee opted to waive Jones coming out of the preseason, but quickly re-signed him to their practice squad. He was later promoted to the active roster, where he remained until the team opted to waive him earlier this week.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded eight total tackles.