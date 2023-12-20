Cardinals Make Three Practice Squad Moves

The Arizona Cardinals officially signed TE John Samuel Shenker and LB Davion Taylor to the practice squad and cut WR Daniel Arias in a corresponding move, per Darren Urban.

Taylor, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus.

Taylor wound up being waived coming out of the preseason in the third year of that deal. Philadelphia re-signed him to the practice squad and he spent the rest of the season there.

The Eagles signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him loose in August and he briefly caught on with the Bears. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad in September but cut him after a month.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles.