Cardinals Not Expected To Activate Kyler Murray When First Eligible, Still Weeks Away

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cardinals are not expected to active QB Kyler Murray off the physically unable to perform list when he becomes eligible Monday.

According to Schefter, Murray is still considered to be weeks away from playing.

Murray has yet to practice after he suffered a torn ACL last December. However, the plan remains for him to return to the lineup at some point this season.

“It just doesn’t feel like [Murray’s return] is imminent,” a Cardinals source tells Schefter.

Schefter adds that a return for Murray is likely to come in late October “at the earliest.”

Once a player misses the first four games of the season, their team has five weeks to allow him to return to practice. From there, they get a three-week window of time to active him to their roster. Otherwise, he would miss the remainder of the season.

Sources tell Schefter Murray “likes the direction of the team and the offense, as well as the energy that new head coach Jonathan Gannon has brought” and would like to return.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona last summer.

In 2022, Murray appeared in 11 games for the Cardinals and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 418 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

