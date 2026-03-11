Cardinals Officially Release QB Kyler Murray, Will Visit With Vikings

The Cardinals officially announced the release of former first overall QB Kyler Murray on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings are the overwhelming favorite to sign Murray, with one source telling Schefter they would be shocked if Murray doesn’t wind up as a Viking.

Dianna Russini mentions that Murray is already planning to visit with the Vikings and undergo a physical.

The Vikings have been linked to Murray for weeks now, as have the Colts, Falcons, and Jets.

Murray, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray then signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2022.

In 2025, Murray appeared in five games for the Cardinals and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 962 yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown.

