Cardinals ‘Pessimistic’ About Kyler Murray Playing In Week 10, Colt McCoy Likely To Start

According to Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals are “pessimistic” that QB Kyler Murray will be able to play Sunday vs. Carolina.

Mike Garafolo reports the Cardinals are likely to start QB Colt McCoy.

Murray, 24, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The contract has a fifth-year option for the Cardinals to pick up in 2022.

In 2021, Murray has appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 72.7 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns.