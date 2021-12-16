Cardinals Place C Rodney Hudson On COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals have placed C Rodney Hudson on the COVID-19 list, per Field Yates.

This likely makes it hard for him to play this week unless he can test negative twice before Sunday.

Hudson, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He played out his four-year, $3,506,100 rookie contract in Kansas City before agreeing to a five-year, $44.5 million contract with the Raiders for the 2015 season.

Hudson was set to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2019 season before signing a three-year extension with the Raiders worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million guaranteed.

However, the Raiders traded him this offseason to the Cardinals.

In 2021, Hudson has appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals as their starting center.