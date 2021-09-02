Cardinals Place DL Jordan Phillips On IR, Activate G Justin Pugh

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve placed DL Jordan Phillips on injured reserve and activated G Justin Pugh from the COVID-19 list.

Phillips, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He was in the final year of his contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2018 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bills.

Phillips re-signed in Buffalo in 2019 on a one-year, $4.5 million deal before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020.

In 2020, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Cardinals, recording 11 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery and one pass defense.

Pugh, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.346 million contract and made a base salary of $1,157,307 for the 2016 season when the Giants elected to pick up Pugh’s fifth-year option.

Pugh later signed a five-year contract worth over $45 million with the Cardinals in 2018. He had one more year left on that deal in 2022 with a base salary of $8.025 million but agreed to a $4.25 million pay cut in March.

In 2020, Pugh appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and made 15 starts at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 38 guard out of 80 qualifying players.