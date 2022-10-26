Cardinals Place DL Rashard Lawrence On IR, Make Four Other Moves

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are placing DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve and promoting K Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad on Wednesday.

Arizona also signed OL Danny Isidora and Sage Doxtater to the practice squad and officially cut WR Laquon Treadwell.

Lawrence, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $895,000 this season.

In 2022, Lawrence has appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.