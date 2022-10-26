Cardinals Place DL Rashard Lawrence On IR, Make Four Other Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are placing DL Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve and promoting K Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad on Wednesday. 

Rashard Lawrence

Arizona also signed OL Danny Isidora and Sage Doxtater to the practice squad and officially cut WR Laquon Treadwell.

Lawrence, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3,295,000 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $895,000 this season. 

In 2022, Lawrence has appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply