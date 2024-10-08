Cardinals Place G Will Hernandez On IR, Promote OT Charlie Heck

The Cardinals announced they have officially placed G Will Hernandez on injured reserve.

To take his place, Arizona promoted OT Charlie Heck from the practice squad to the active roster.

Hernandez will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 5.

Hernandez, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022. Arizona has brought him back on a one-year deal for the past two seasons.

In 2024, Hernandez started five games for the Cardinals at guard.