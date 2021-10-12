Cardinals Place OLB Chandler Jones On COVID-19 List

According to Field Yates, the Arizona Cardinals placed OLB Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive.
By rule, Jones cannot return to the team until he tests negative twice on consecutive days.
Jones, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He played out his four-year, $8.173 million contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option back in April of 2015.
The Patriots elected to trade Jones to the Cardinals in 2016 for G Jonathan Cooper and a 2016 second-round pick. Arizona franchise-tagged Jones before signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million deal.
Jones is making a base salary of $15.5 million in 2021.
In 2021, Jones has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded nine total tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.
