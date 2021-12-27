Cardinals Place OLB Markus Golden & G Sean Harlow On COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals officially placed OLB Markus Golden and G Sean Harlow on the COVID-19 list Monday.

Golden, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal with the Giants after testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

New York used the unrestricted free agent tender on Golden in 2020, which paid him around $5.1 million for the 2020 season as a 110 percent increase from his prior and a $1 million incentive.

However, the Giants traded Golden back to the Cardinals midseason for a late-round pick. Arizona re-signed him to a two-year contract this past March.

In 2021, Golden has appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 45 tackles, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries and a pass deflection.