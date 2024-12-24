Cardinals Place OTs Paris Johnson & Jonah Williams On IR Among Other Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed LT Paris Johnson and RT Jonah Williams on injured reserve, ending their seasons.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed OL Paris Johnson Jr. and OL Jonah Williams on IR

– Signed OL Jackson Barton to active roster from practice squad

– Signed CB Darren Hall to practice squad

Arizona promoted OL Jackson Barton from the practice squad to the active roster and signed OLB Benton Whitley to fill the open roster spots. The Cardinals also signed CB Darren Hall to the practice squad.

Williams, 27, was selected by the Bengals in the first round out of Alabama in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,630,162 rookie contract that included a $10,841,936 signing bonus.

The Bengals exercised Williams’ fifth-year option which will cost them $13.2 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Williams was testing the open market as an unrestricted this offseason when he signed with the Cardinals in March on a two-year, $30 million deal.

In 2024, Williams appeared in six games for the Cardinals and made six starts at right tackle.

Johnson, 23, moved from right guard to left tackle in 2022 and was a consensus All-American in his final season at Ohio State. The Cardinals drafted him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is in the second year a four-year, $30,359,563 contract that includes a $19,079,682 signing bonus and includes a fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

In 2024, Johnson appeared in 14 games and made 14 starts for the Cardinals at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 14 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.